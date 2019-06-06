Crimestoppers offers reward in Tuskegee double homicide

Tuskegee, Ala. (WSFA) - A cash reward is now being offered for information about a double homicide in Tuskegee. A month into the investigation no arrest have been made. Police are asking for the public’s help.
Laquinta Moss has experienced a roller coaster of emotions in the past month.
“Some days I get up and I’m okay and other days it’s just hard for me to even get up,” said Moss.
What Moss has been forced to endure is the heartbreaking loss of her boyfriend of 10 years, 39-year-old Jaime Collins.
“My whole life, everything, changed. I have to move forward without him. He was the love of my life. He made us feel special and safe,” said Moss.
Moss says Collins grew up in Macon County, owned a tow trucking business, and was a loving father to his 15-year-old daughter and their 8-year-old son.
“He just misses his daddy. He has his moments where he is like, ‘Mommy I am ready to go to heaven now and see my daddy,’" said Moss. “He is going to miss the important thing. When his daughter graduates, he won’t be there to see that. When my son gets ready to drive, he won’t be there to teach him. The big events and holidays I know he would make special.”
Tuskegee police says on May 4, just before 9 p.m., they responded to a shooting on Warner Avenue. Tuskegee police say Collins and 49-year-old Willie Long were shot and killed.
“It was definitely a senseless act,” said Assistant Chief Loyd Jenkins.
Many of the details surrounding the investigation are being held close to the vest. Jenkins says they are being assisted by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and are doing everything they can to track down the person or persons responsible.
“We are canvassing the area and have canvassed the area to track down the leads and we have collected evidence also,” said Jenkins.
Right now police are making an urgent plea for the community’s support to help to solve this case.
“We are asking if you know anything, you heard anything, even if it seemed minor to you, just give us a call and let us decipher through it," said Jenkins.
Moss is echoing the call for anyone with information to come forward.
“I just want justice for him and our families,” said Moss.
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the individual(s) involved in this crime. If you have any information regarding this crime you are asked to call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. You can remain anonymous.
Collins and Long mark the second and third homicides in Tuskegee for 2019.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.