D-Day remembered at Moton Field in Tuskegee

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Seventy-five years ago Thursday, Allied forces stormed the beaches of northern France and never looked back. It’s a story that still fascinates people like Dr. Dan Haulman.
“We owe so much to those people who gave their lives, and sometimes their limbs, to ensure the defeat of the enemy,” said Haulman, organization historian for Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery.
More than 4,000 Allied soldiers died on the first day of D-Day, with so many slightly older than 15-year-old Will Morrill.
“People don’t realize what it’s like going through that. I know I don’t,” said Morrill of Gulf Breeze, Florida.
Aside from the history, there is the emotional part of it all.
Janet Lambright remembers not just because D-Day was her dad’s birthday, but the moment she and family sensed peace was on the way.
“We weren’t ready to celebrate until we started getting sugar again," Lambright said through tears.
“I remember seeing the old steam engine trains coming through with flags draped all over them," said Louis Nelson.
And so another D-Day anniversary has come and gone, but not without its lessons and history of what raw courage looked like.
The invasion is not only captured on the grainy film but there are countless books, movies and articles that testify to the bravery, the suffering and the sacrifice, stories they’re still talking about today 75 years later.
“Even as a small child, I was afraid of bombs,” said Lambright.
History tells us June 5 was the original date to launch the attack but weather delayed it for another day. The Allied flew more than 14,000 sorties on D-Day.
