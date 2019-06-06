District 74 Candidate Profile: Charlotte Meadows

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Charlotte Meadows is the only woman in the race for District 74. She's running because Meadows says she has a passion and heart for serving people.
“I’m focused on changing and fixing problems,” said Meadows.
The biggest problem, Meadows believes, is education.
“If we are able to fix education, then I think that really starts to change the narrative when it comes to crime in our district and Montgomery and also economic development," said Meadows. "So, if we engage our students in the middle school and high schools years, keep them off the streets and focused on learning things that are exciting for what they want to do for their future, then we decrease crime.”
Meadows has experience in education.
She’s a former Montgomery County School Board Member. She was on the board for six years and served as board president from 2010 to 2012. Meadows is also the co-founder of Montgomery’s LEAD Academy charter school.
“I was a state education policy and outreach director for a nonprofit education reform organization. I worked with the state legislature trying to formulate some policies. So, I’ve got a lot of first hand policy as well as hands on experience in education,” she said.
Meadows says she has the background to move District 74 forward, but she insists she’s not a politician, but a public servant.
“I’m going to be someone who does what I say I will do,” said Meadows.
Meadows earned a masters degree in business administration.
She and her husband have three children together.
