Eufaula airport, fire station rebuilding moving forward

EUFAULA, Ala. (WSFA) - The March 3 EF-2 tornado leveled parts of the Eufaula airport. Everything snatched down by wind will soon be rebuilt in a design city officials believe is much better.
“We have a clean canvas and we’ve re-engineered what we think we need for the future to make the airport a lot better,” said Mayor Jack Tibbs.
The airport will get two larger corporate hangars, a wider apron for planes to navigate, an electrical control system bunker and 20 new T-hangars.
“Out of 20 T-hangars, we already have commitments for 17 of them, so that’s good news. Now it’s a matter of getting after it and getting it built,” said Tibbs.
Now that debris has been removed at the airport and the redesign has been finalized, Tibbs says the construction bidding process will start soon and we can expect to see construction work start within the next few months.
The airport is expected to be done by the end of the year, but the fire station destroyed at the airport should be done sooner.
“I signed some contracts this morning so that process will start quickly,” said Tibbs.
Construction is expected to start within the next few weeks and be done in three to four months. The mayor says the new design includes a safe room.
“We had a couple firemen in the station when it got hit,” said Tibbs. “They say lightning never strikes the same place twice, but we want to be prepared.”
The firemen survived by hunkering down in the bathroom. The fire station is currently operating out of the airport terminal.
The mayor says the majority of the rebuild will be paid for through insurance and FAA emergency funding.
