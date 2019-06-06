Gov. Ivey to sign 8 bills into law Thursday morning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has a lot of signing to do. Thursday morning she’ll add her signature to eight pieces of legislation.
Here’s a summary of the bills, according to Ivey’s office, that will become law around 10 a.m.
HB 380 - This bill makes significant changes to the operation and membership of the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles.
SB 38 - This bill allows the Alabama Board of Nursing to enter into the Enhanced Nurse Licensure Compact with participating states and provides uniformity in licensing requirements.
HB 540 - The Alabama Incentive Modernization Act provides tax incentives and tax credits for the attraction of new and expanding business in the state.
HB 11 - This bill clarifies hospital lien provisions and requires a hospital to seek compensation solely from a person’s health insurance provider, unless certain circumstances apply.
SB 254 - This bill requires seat belt use for each occupant of a moving vehicle.
SB 57 - This bill allows RSA members to designate a portion of their retirement benefits to a special needs trust for a dependent child.
SB 110 - This bill requires companies that relocate call centers out of state to provide notice prior to the relocation and provides for benefit recapture for all companies that fail to do so.
HB 41 - This bill, also known as the vaping bill, would require the ABC board to regulate sales of alternative nicotine products and prohibit the sale to minors as well as prohibit retailers from advertising near schools.
A signing ceremony will be held in the Old House Chamber of the Alabama State Capitol starting at 10 a.m.
