Guest Editorial: Summer Fund and Food Drive

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This coming Friday will be an exciting day for us at the Montgomery Area Food Bank. The good folks here at WSFA will once again join with our friends at Dixie Electric Cooperative and Capitol Chevrolet to conduct their annual Summer Fund and Food Drive. Like last year, the event will be held at Renroe’s Market off Eastchase Parkway and Chantilly, and the hours are from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be a number of “on air” personalities who will gladly accept your contribution.
WSFA and this year’s sponsors all understand that child hunger is always worse in the summer when children are out of school. One of our responsibilities is to help alleviate this problem throughout the River Region and beyond.
I want to thank you in advance for your strong support. Last year you gave 8,198 pounds of food and monetary donations in the amount of $10,447.88! Added together, that equates to over 76,000 pounds of food! That food was quickly distributed to those in need.
Our mission is to feed hope across Alabama. That mission begins right here in Montgomery, our surrounding counties and the River Region as a whole. I would like to challenge individuals, churches, civic groups and corporations to continue your partnership with us as we seek to solve the hunger problem in Alabama. We look forward to seeing you on Friday.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.