Guest Editorial: Summer Fund and Food Drive

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This coming Friday will be an exciting day for us at the Montgomery Area Food Bank. The good folks here at WSFA will once again join with our friends at Dixie Electric Cooperative and Capitol Chevrolet to conduct their annual Summer Fund and Food Drive. Like last year, the event will be held at Renroe’s Market off Eastchase Parkway and Chantilly, and the hours are from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be a number of “on air” personalities who will gladly accept your contribution.