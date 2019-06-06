Lots of rain coming to Alabama!

Rain is widespread this morning as deep tropical moisutre inundates the area. There are a few heavier bursts of rain embedded within the light rain shield, but little in the way of thunder and lightning and certainly no severe weather. The biggest issue will be dealing with wet roadways for the morning commute, something we haven't seen in a long time.
On and off rain will continue through the course of the day. The moisture has settled in, and waves of energy around an upper level low to our west will support additional waves of rain and storms for the next few days. This threat continues into the weekend with rounds of rain looking likely. The same premise holds, severe weather is not expected but rain could be locally heavy.
