Montgomery Chamber takes new approach to diversity discussion

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new discussion about diversity begins Thursday. The Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce is holding the first in what it calls a “Diversity Dialogue” series.
This is a different approach to the Chamber’s discussion about diversity. For more than a decade, the Chamber has hosted an annual diversity summit bringing hundreds of people in for a one-day seminar to discuss topics like social media and technology, inclusion and respect, and how all that can grow a business.
This year, the format is changing to a series of forums. [MORE DETAILS HERE]
In this first event, representatives from large and small, tech and traditional companies will share their experiences on diversifying not only their workforce but their workplace to increase productivity and improve employee morale.
The Diversity Dialogue on Diverse Work Environments starts at 10 a.m. at the Rosa Parks Museum.
