Montgomery County convict recaptured month after escape

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - A prison inmate who was serving a 50-year sentence for a conviction out of Montgomery County has been recaptured nearly a month after escaping a work release center.
Jerry Randolph Anthony, 34, was recaptured by U.S. Marshals, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and Alabama Department of Corrections agents shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday at a Birmingham home.
Anthony, convicted of second-degree assault in 2005, was assigned to a work release center in Shelby County but walked away from his job site on May 9. He had a parole date for December 2020 but is now facing multiple new charges, including escape.
“The work release program is intended to provide permanent job placement for eligible offenders who are nearing a possible release date,” said ADOC Investigations and Intelligence Director Arnaldo Mercado, "and it’s unfortunate that such an opportunity is compromised by an escape.”
Also arrested was Kim Saunders, 36, of Birmingham. She faces a charge of hindering the apprehension of an escapee.
