More information released after body found in Alabama River

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More information has been released after a body was found in the Alabama River Wednesday.
According to Montgomery Police Capt. Regina Duckett, the body has been identified as a man from Montgomery, but a name has not been released. Duckett said a forensic review has determined there are no signs of foul play, and the cause of death is pending toxicology results.
The body was discovered by a fisherman in the area of Powder Magazine Park and Cooter’s Pond. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene.
