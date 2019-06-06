More information released after body found in Alabama River

The body was recovered from the Alabama River between Cooter’s Pond and the Powder Magazine Ramp near Maxwell Air Force Base. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | June 6, 2019 at 12:40 PM CDT - Updated June 6 at 12:40 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More information has been released after a body was found in the Alabama River Wednesday.

According to Montgomery Police Capt. Regina Duckett, the body has been identified as a man from Montgomery, but a name has not been released. Duckett said a forensic review has determined there are no signs of foul play, and the cause of death is pending toxicology results.

The body was discovered by a fisherman in the area of Powder Magazine Park and Cooter’s Pond. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene.

