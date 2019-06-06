Prattville coach to enter pre-trial diversion program on DUI charge

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville High School head baseball coach Kevin Hall entered a conditional guilty plea Wednesday and enrolled in a pre-trial diversion program after being arrested last month, according to Prattville City Prosecutor Brad Ekdahl.
Police Chief Mark Thompson confirmed Hall was involved in a vehicle accident on the night of May 8 before being arrested. He was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
The pre-trial diversion program allows first time offenders to enter a conditional guilty plea and then enroll in the program. The program can last for a varied amount of time – usually between six and 18 months - based on the circumstances of the individual case.
The charges are dismissed when the program is successfully completed.
The defendant can file to have the record expunged one year after successfully completing the program.
At the time of the arrest, WSFA 12 News reached out to Autauga County Superintendent Spence Agee for a comment but didn’t hear back. Hall is listed on the school’s website as a physical education teacher.
Hall took over the Prattville Lions baseball team in 2016 and is a graduate of the high school.
