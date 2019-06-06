Second arrest made in fatal Phenix City drive-by

By Julie Waldock | June 6, 2019 at 7:43 AM CDT - Updated June 6 at 8:33 AM

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) -Two local men now find themselves behind bars and charged with Capital Murder after a fatal drive-by shooting in Phenix City last week.

25-year-old Keyandra Devonta Pearson was arrested and charged with Capital Murder for his role in the drive-by shooting.

Last week, Jamarkus Quintez Rowell was also arrested and charged with Capital Murder in the case.

On Sunday at about 8:50 p.m., Phenix City Police were first called to the 100 block of 4th Place South in reference to a person being shot. Officers arrived on scene and discovered a deceased male, later identified as 22-year-old Tre’yahi Allen.

Witnesses on scene stated that an SUV pulled up and stopped in the roadway. A male began shooting from the vehicle, striking and killing Allen. The suspect then fled the scene in the vehicle.

Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation. Stay with News Leader 9 for the latest details.

