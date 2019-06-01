Teen arrested for DUI after crashing into Arab Waffle House

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - 19-year-old Rebekah Monk was arrested Thursday for driving under the influence after crashing into Arab’s Waffle House over the weekend.
Arab police tell WAFF the car was headed southbound on Highway 231 when it left the road and ran into the building Saturday morning.
No one inside the building was injured.
The driver of the car, Rebekah Monk, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries on Saturday. An arrest warrant was issued on Tuesday. Monk turned herself in Thursday morning. She faces a DUI and minor in possession of alcohol charge.
WAFF is working to learn more details on this incident.
