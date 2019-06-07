Anchor stores confirmed in newest Troy retail center plans

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two big department store chains have been confirmed as part of a new retail center in Troy. Hobby Lobby and T.J. Maxx will be the two anchor stores of the newest retail center, confirmed by Pike County Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Marsha Gaylard.
Gaylard confirms the location will be between the Lowe’s and Krystal across from the hospital on U.S. Highway 231.
The site is a $30 million capital investment with construction to begin this fall in either September or October.
The new center is expected to open in the spring of 2021.
