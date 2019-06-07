At least 25,000 chickens killed in south Alabama fire

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A major investigation is underway after four chicken houses were destroyed by a fire in Pike County.
Between 25,000 and 28,000 chickens were killed in the fire, according to Henderson Volunteer Fire Chief Hughey Stephens.
The fire happened early Sunday morning in the Henderson community off Pike County Road 2239.
There’s no official word on what started the fire, but at least five law enforcement agencies are investigating.
A homeowner near the fire captured the blaze on his cell phone around 2 a.m. Sunday.
Resident Donna Taylor hated what she saw and heard.
“Oh it was awful. You could hear the chickens, and the noise they were making. It was unreal,” Taylor said.
Drone video showed some areas of the chicken houses still smoldering five days later.
It took 16 volunteer firefighters from five departments to contain it, but saving the poultry houses was a lost cause.
“We just accepted it for what it was. There just wasn’t enough water in the county to put it out. So we just kept it away from nearby residents and the woods," Stephens said.
Neighbors told WSFA 12 News the property sold about six months ago, but we were unable to reach the current owner.
The chicken houses were around 900 feet long. They are now a crumbled mess of ashes and metal.
The fire departments that assisted Henderson volunteer firefighters included Troy, Hamilton Crossroads, Goshen and Brundidge.
