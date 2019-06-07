Food for Thought 6/6

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.
HIGH SCORES
Whole Foods (1450 Taylor Rd.): 100
Something Good (573 Rosa Parks Ave.): 100
Pizza Hut (6371 Atlanta Hwy.): 99
Starbucks in Target (2576 Berryhill Rd.): 99
Pye Bar (9559 Vaughn Rd.): 98
Tammy’s Market (9559 Vaughn Rd.): 98
Island Delight (323 Airbase Blvd.): 98
LOW SCORES
Acapulco’s Mexican Restaurant (6132 Atlanta Hwy.): 80
Priority Items: Eggs/beans in cooler at improper temperature; Mold in ice machine
Jan’s Beach House Grill (850 East Blvd.): 86
Priority Items: Mold in soda nozzles; Employee handling ready-to-eat food with bare hands
Trader’s Island (11971 Troy Hwy.): 90
Priority Item: Mold in ice machine
Little Donkey Taqueria (7720 Eastchase Pkwy.): 92
Priority Item: No sanitizer in dishwasher
Wonderland Academy (3118 Lower Wetumpka Rd.): 93
Priority Item: Rodent droppings in kitchen
