Food for Thought 6/6

Food for Thought 6/6
Food For Thought
By Mark Bullock | June 6, 2019 at 10:00 PM CDT - Updated June 6 at 10:00 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

HIGH SCORES

Whole Foods (1450 Taylor Rd.): 100

Something Good (573 Rosa Parks Ave.): 100

Pizza Hut (6371 Atlanta Hwy.): 99

Starbucks in Target (2576 Berryhill Rd.): 99

Pye Bar (9559 Vaughn Rd.): 98

Tammy’s Market (9559 Vaughn Rd.): 98

Island Delight (323 Airbase Blvd.): 98

LOW SCORES

Acapulco’s Mexican Restaurant (6132 Atlanta Hwy.): 80

Priority Items: Eggs/beans in cooler at improper temperature; Mold in ice machine

Jan’s Beach House Grill (850 East Blvd.): 86

Priority Items: Mold in soda nozzles; Employee handling ready-to-eat food with bare hands

Trader’s Island (11971 Troy Hwy.): 90

Priority Item: Mold in ice machine

Little Donkey Taqueria (7720 Eastchase Pkwy.): 92

Priority Item: No sanitizer in dishwasher

Wonderland Academy (3118 Lower Wetumpka Rd.): 93

Priority Item: Rodent droppings in kitchen

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.