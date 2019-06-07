Man who shot ex-girlfriend in the chest sentenced to prison

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man who pleaded guilty to shooting his ex-girlfriend in the chest in early 2017 has learned his fate, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey.
Judge Jimmy Pool sentenced Ezzard Taylor to 90 years in prison for the Jan. 8, 2017 crime. The sentence breaks down to 30 years for each of three charges: first-degree assault, stalking, and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
According to the district attorney’s office, Taylor drove to Early Street that Sunday where he found Kanequa Morris and Kewonda King sitting in King’s car in the driveway. When he approached the women, Bailey says they attempted to drive away. However, Taylor had blocked their vehicle with his.
Two shots were fired into the car. One bullet hit Morris in the chest.
The victim and suspect had what the DA called an “on and off again relationship” that lasted several years.
“Sadly, on average, nearly 20 people per minute are abused by an intimate partner in the United States,” Bailey said. " I am glad that we were able to get justice for Ms. Morris and get this abuser and repeat criminal offender off the streets. Everyone has the right to live their life safely and free of violence."
At his sentencing, Taylor, who has two previous felonies, said he was “sorry for inconveniencing” Morris.
As for Morris, she still carries evidence with her of the crime that almost took her life. Doctors have never removed the bullet that struck her. It remains lodged near her heart.
