$24 million expansion unveiled on AU campus

“A really unique feature of this building is what we’re calling the astronomy terrace. It’s basically the rooftop of the building, but its set up so that it can hold 18 different telescopes students can use for their astronomy classes,” Giordano said. “This way the students can go up there, they can adjust their own telescopes, then they can come down to the room we’re sitting in now and control their telescopes with one of the computers.”