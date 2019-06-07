Missing Senior Alert issued for south Ala. woman

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding Linda Lavalley St Pierre.
She is a 64-year-old white female who may be suffering from a condition that could impair her judgment.
Ms. St Pierre was last seen wearing a short-sleeve shirt, red shorts, and flip flops at County Road 55 in Cottonwood, Alabama around 4 p.m. Thursday.
Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 677-4808 or call 911.
