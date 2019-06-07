Missing Senior Alert issued for south Ala. woman

Linda Lavalley St Pierre, 64, was last seen in Cottonwood on Thursday, June 6. (Source: Houston County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA Staff | June 7, 2019 at 8:33 AM CDT - Updated June 7 at 8:33 AM

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding Linda Lavalley St Pierre.

She is a 64-year-old white female who may be suffering from a condition that could impair her judgment.

Ms. St Pierre was last seen wearing a short-sleeve shirt, red shorts, and flip flops at County Road 55 in Cottonwood, Alabama around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 677-4808 or call 911.

