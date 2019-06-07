Montgomery police looking for suspect in armed robbery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is looking for a suspect in an armed robbery Thursday afternoon.
According to Central Alabama Crimestoppers, at around 2:07 p.m. the suspect committed an armed robbery of a business in the 3800 block of Eastern Boulevard. Due to its policy, MPD does not release the names of businesses affected by crime.
The suspect, shown in a photograph, is described as about 6-feet tall and 200 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information in this crime should call police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.
