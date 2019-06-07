More rain on the way!

We’ll keep a few showers around through the late morning, but coverage is rather limited. A flareup in showers and storms can be expected into the afternoon as the heating of the day gets going. Like yesterday, heavy rain and a few stronger storms can’t be ruled out with plenty of tropical moisture in place. We’ll head in a similar direction into the weekend with numerous showers and storms expected Saturday into Sunday. While severe weather isn’t expected, heavy rain will be likely at times.