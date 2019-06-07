More rain on the way!

Scattered small but potent downpours are sliding eastward on radar this morning. Locally heavy rain can be expected if you get under one of these showers, but they don't last long. Coverage favors the eastern half of Alabama this morning.
We’ll keep a few showers around through the late morning, but coverage is rather limited. A flareup in showers and storms can be expected into the afternoon as the heating of the day gets going. Like yesterday, heavy rain and a few stronger storms can’t be ruled out with plenty of tropical moisture in place. We’ll head in a similar direction into the weekend with numerous showers and storms expected Saturday into Sunday. While severe weather isn’t expected, heavy rain will be likely at times.
