Road closures, damage after Friday storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Damage reports are coming in after strong storms moved through central Alabama Friday afternoon.
Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency Director Christina Thornton said there were trees down sporadically and thousands of power outages but no injuries were reported.
According to the Montgomery Police Department, several streets are closed in the city due to fallen trees and downed power lines.
As of 2:40 p.m. the roads are:
- Hunter Loop Road / Birmingham Highway
- 900 block of Lake Street
- Mclemore / Mytlene Forest
- 1900 block of Rigby Street
- Jefferson Street / Ripley Street
- Narrow Lane Road / Seables Road
Traffic lights are out at the following locations:
- Ann Street from Highland Avenue to I-85
- Arba Street from Cory Street to Jnion Street
- Norman Bridge / Boulevard
Crews are on the way to the areas to clear the trees, according to MPD.
Several WSFA 12 News viewers shared pictures of trees down, including this one that fell on a building Oak Forest Drive in Montgomery.
Most of the damage reports and power outages are in the Montgomery area.
As of 1:30 p.m. 18,700 Alabama Power customers were without service in central Alabama. The outages were in the following areas:
- Montgomery County: 12,800 customers
- Elmore County: 2,500 customers
- Autauga County: 1,300 customers
- Dallas County: 1,200 customers
- Chilton County: 590 customers
