Alabama Power closing 5 central Ala. offices

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several Alabama Power offices around the state, including five in Central Alabama, will be closed by late summer.
Alabama Power Public Information Representative Michael Keith Jordan tells WSFA that statewide, 40 of the 86 Alabama Power business offices will close by August 30.
In central Alabama the offices in Marion, Fort Deposit, Georgiana, Tallassee and Wetumpka will close on August 16. Other areas closing offices include: Linden, Daleville, Slocomb, Brewton, Fort Deposit, Florala and Geneva.
Jordan says it was a tough decision to make, but reiterated the company’s commitment to the communities that will no longer have an office.
“What we’ve done is constantly evaluate trends in our business offices, and we’ve seen traffic decline,” said Jordan. “When we couple those trends of just the declining traffic and the proximity to other locations and the other payment options that were available, made the difficult decision that some brick and mortar offices could be closed.”
Jordan says there are still thousands of authorized payment locations for Alabama Power customers.
As for employees who will be affected, Jordan says the company is working on providing new roles within Alabama Power as well as a path to work somewhere else if they choose.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.