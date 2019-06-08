7 Biscuits named Southern League North All-Stars

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This year’s Southern League All-Star Game will be hosted by the Biloxi Shuckers at MGM Park and several players representing the Montgomery Biscuits have been selected to participate.
Seven players, including position players and pitchers, have been selected as part of the North Division team.
Position players Jesús Sánchez, Dalton Kelly and Miles Mastrobuoni have been selected along with pitchers Sam McWilliams, Kenny Rosenberg, Phoenix Sanders and Curtis Taylor.
Sánchez is top 10 in several offensive statistics in the SL including batting average (5th at .301), hits (T-5th at 59), home runs (T-6th with 7), runs batted in (1st with 40). Kelly is hitting .278 to lead all Southern League first basemen. Kelly has amassed the second-most walks among all Southern League hitters with 36 free passes. Mastrobuoni is hitting .263 on the season.
McWilliams touts the fourth-best earned run average in the Southern League with a 2.26 ERA. He’s started seven games and in that time, struck out 44 hitters over 55.2 innings. Rosenberg isn’t far behind McWilliams in ERA. Rosenberg’s 2.56 ERA is good enough for sixth among Southern League pitchers. He’s started eight of the 12 games he’s appeared in this season and has allowed just two home runs. Sanders, in 21 games, has a 1.29 ERA in 28.2 innings. He’s struck out 30 opposing hitters over those innings. Taylor has seven of the Biscuits’ 19 saves on the season. He’s almost averaging a strikeout per inning with 16 total Ks in 17.2 innings.
These seven all-stars have helped the Butter and Blue to the top spot in the North Division. They currently have a 3.5 game lead over both the Chattanooga Lookouts and the Jackson Generals. Should the Biscuits hold on to this lead by the all-star break, it would be the first time that Montgomery has clinched a playoff spot in the first half of the season.
The Southern League All-Star Game will be played June 18 with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
