7 Biscuits named Southern League North All-Stars

McWilliams touts the fourth-best earned run average in the Southern League with a 2.26 ERA. He’s started seven games and in that time, struck out 44 hitters over 55.2 innings. Rosenberg isn’t far behind McWilliams in ERA. Rosenberg’s 2.56 ERA is good enough for sixth among Southern League pitchers. He’s started eight of the 12 games he’s appeared in this season and has allowed just two home runs. Sanders, in 21 games, has a 1.29 ERA in 28.2 innings. He’s struck out 30 opposing hitters over those innings. Taylor has seven of the Biscuits’ 19 saves on the season. He’s almost averaging a strikeout per inning with 16 total Ks in 17.2 innings.