Democratic Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris visits Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - United States Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris was in Montgomery on Saturday making a stop on her campaign trail.
Harris is the third Democratic presidential candidate to visit Montgomery this year. Earlier this year, both Bernie Sanders and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper made a stop in the Capital City.
Harris was the keynote speaker at the Alabama Democratic Conference’s 59th annual convention.
“It was so important to me at this early stage of this campaign to be here with you and with all the leaders that are here in Montgomery," Harris said.
There wasn’t an empty seat in the house as hundreds showed their support for Harris.
“I think she would make an excellent president of the United States,” said Dwight Howard.
“She has political courage. She is willing step forward with courage and say what she stands for," said Phyllis Hall.
Both Howard and Hall said they agreed with Harris’ stances on gun control and the gender pay gap.
“Our children should feel safe in the schools and we should put a ban on assault type weapons. I stand with that," Hall said.
“The policies that I agree with are equal pay policies in terms of treatment of women and minorities and in terms of discrepancy in pay for an equal amount of work," Howard said.
Just last week, Harris called out Alabama’s anti-abortion law and said the new law has more to do with politics than it does with human life. However, at Saturday’s convention, Harris did not address those comments. Instead, Harris focused on affordable health care for all and fixing the economy.
“In our America, nobody should have to work more than one job to have a roof over their head and food on the table,” Harris said.
Harris said if she’s elected she will also implement stricter gun laws.
“[It’s] fine if you want to go hunting, but we need reasonable gun safety laws in this country, including universal background checks and a renewal of the assault weapons ban," Harris said.
The Alabama Democratic Conference has not endorsed a presidential candidate yet, but says it will do so before Alabama’s presidential primary. Harris is one of 23 Democrats who have declared they are running for president.
