Scattered showers and storms through the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More showers and storms are in the forecast today, but it doesn’t mean you have to cancel outdoor plans. Currently, many of you are dry and some are even seeing sunshine. If this is the case, get out and enjoy your weekend! As long as you keep an eye on the radar using your First Alert Weather App and head inside when you hear thunder, then you’re set to enjoy another summer-like Saturday.
Severe weather is not expected, but since our atmosphere is as moist and unstable as it was yesterday, we’re not ruling out the chance for an isolated severe thunderstorm or two. This is just a reminder to stay weather aware and treat Severe Thunderstorm Warnings seriously!
Waves of rain will continue tonight, tomorrow and into Monday. It won’t rain all day, but showers and storms will be off-and-on through the start of the workweek. By the time the weekend is over, almost everyone will have seen some sort of rain.
By Tuesday and Wednesday, overall rain coverage will decrease, but it won’t be completely dry. A few showers and storms could develop both days, favoring eastern counties. High pressure finally settles by the end of the workweek, and dry, stable air will significantly limit any chances for rain Thursday and Friday.
