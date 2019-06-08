Tuscumbia Police search for suspect in connection with a fatal shooting

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Tuscumbia Police are searching for a person of interest in a shooting late Friday night.
Authorities say 28-year-old Gregory Martez Childress went to Building O in Keller Court Apartments just after 10 p.m.
According to investigators, he got into an argument with another man and shot him.
The victim was taken to Helen Keller Hospital and pronounced dead.
Authorities say Childress fled the scene, following the incident.
Anybody with information on his whereabouts should contact Tuscumbia Police.
