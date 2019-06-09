Tree removal to begin along Pleasant Avenue in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Heads up to drivers in east Alabama, preparation for a new sidewalk could mean lane closures and possible delays this week.
Work to remove trees in preparation for the new sidewalk along Pleasant Avenue will begin on Tuesday, June 11th.
The new 5-foot sidewalk will begin at the intersection of Foster Street and connect to the existing sidewalk near Lindsey Court.
Officials say any vehicles parked along the street should be moved by the end of the day on Monday, June 10th.
Work is expected to begin at 7 a.m. and finish by the end of the day, with temporary lane closures taking place throughout the duration of the project. Motorists are advised to exercise caution in the area.
