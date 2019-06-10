Auburn takes down UNC 14-7, heads to College World Series

CHAPEL HILL, Ala. (WSFA) - For the first time since 1997 and just the fifth time in program history, the Auburn Tigers are headed to the College World Series.
Auburn took down No. 14 North Carolina in Chapel Hill 14-7 in Game 3 to punch their ticket to Omaha.
The Tigers exploded in the opening frame with 13 runs to propel them over the Tar Heels.
Nearly one year after the heartbreak they suffered in Gainesville, they got redemption and they’re headed to Omaha.
