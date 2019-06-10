Gov. Ivey signs bill creating study commission on medical marijuana

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has signed into law a bill that creates a medical marijuana study commission.
The new law creates a commission that would propose legislation for 2020 on how to implement medical marijuana. It passed the state legislature in May towards the end of the 2019 session.
The bill was originally meant to legalize medical marijuana for people with certain conditions but was watered down as it went through the legislative process. The original bill cleared the Senate, but it hit opposition in the House Health committee.
The National Conference of State Legislatures says more than 30 states have approved some form of medical marijuana programs.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.