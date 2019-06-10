Man wanted for questioning in deadly Dothan shooting

Dothan, Ala. (WSFA) - Dothan police are searching for a 23-year-old they say is wanted for questioning in a shooting death.
According to police, Tayshawn Malik Stevenson is wanted for questioning in the shooting death of Akheem Benjamin Hall.
Investigators say Stevenson is described as being 6 foot and weighing about 230 pounds.
Police say officers were called to the 100 block of Naomi Drive Sunday on a report that a man had been shot. When they arrived, officers found Hall lying in the yard. Hall had been shot twice, once in the forearm and once in the upper back. Police believe the motive behind the shooting may have been retaliation.
“There was an altercation involving Mr. Stevenson’s mother and the victim earlier in the day. That altercation carried over and resulted in the shooting,” said Lt. Lynn Watkins, Dothan Police.
Watkins says police believe Stevenson came to Hall’s home and shot him.
Neighbors say the scene Sunday night was chaotic.
One neighbor who lives just a few doors down didn’t want his face on camera but said he heard several shots before panicked screams.
“I heard the lady last night and what she was going through last night, nobody should ever have to go through that. He lost his life and there’s no reason for that - senseless violence,” said a neighbor.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Stevenson or any information involving this case please call 334-615-3000 or CrimeStoppers at 334-793-7000.
