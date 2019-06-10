McCraney indicted in 1999 south Ala. double-murder cold case

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama man arrested in connection a 1999 double-murder cold case has been indicted on multiple counts. The indictments against Coley McCraney were filed Monday afternoon.
McCraney is now indicted on a total of five counts including:
- Capital Murder: Rape
- Capital Murder: Victim Inside a Vehicle x2
- Capital Murder of Two or More People x2
McCraney is accused of killing Wiregrass teens Tracie Hawlett and JB Beasley nearly two decades ago.
The state says DNA collected at the scene went through the state’s forensic system to be matched against 17 million sample profiles and McCraney’s name was the one that matched.
McCraney has denied killing the teens.
