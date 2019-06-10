Rain, rumbles in spots

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - We’re getting toward the tail end of our wet weather pattern. Scattered showers and storms have continued the trend of rainy days, but coverage this afternoon isn’t widespread enough to impact everyone.
Any development of radar will fade as we head into the evening; we will likely clear out and see comfortable 60s by early Tuesday morning.
Rain chances are going to slowly fade as the upper-level low responsible for bringing us all of this rain slowly pulls off towards the east...
By tomorrow, we’re back into more of a typical June mode with partly cloudy skies and limited coverage of any kind of rainfall. Expect highs into the middle and upper 80s for the remainder of the workweek.
We’ll see 90 degrees again by the weekend.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.