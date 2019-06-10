6 seek GOP nomination for House District 74 race

Voters hit polls Tuesday for special election
By WSFA Staff | June 10, 2019 at 2:23 PM CDT - Updated June 11 at 8:53 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Tuesday, residents of Alabama House District 74 will head to the polls to select the Republican candidate to run for the seat of the late state Rep. Dimitri Polizos, a Montgomery businessman who died on March 27.

Democrat Rayford Mack is running unopposed in the general election, set for Nov. 12. After Tuesday, he should find out who his Republican opponent will be in the race.

[ Election Results ]

If there’s a runoff in the Republican primary, it will be held on August 27.

The six Republican primary candidates include:

Michael Fritz - [Read more]

House District 74 Candidates: Michael Fritz

Tobias Grant - [Read more]

Retired U.S. Army officer running for Ala. house seat

Jesse Heifner - [Read more]

Jesse Heifner running for state legislature seat

Jay King - [Read more]

Jay King running for House District 74 seat

Charlotte Meadows - [Read more]

District 74 Candidate Profile: Charlotte Meadows

Daniel Sparkman - [Read more]

House District 74 candidate Daniel Sparkman lays out top priorities

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.