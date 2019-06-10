6 seek GOP nomination for House District 74 race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Tuesday, residents of Alabama House District 74 will head to the polls to select the Republican candidate to run for the seat of the late state Rep. Dimitri Polizos, a Montgomery businessman who died on March 27.
Democrat Rayford Mack is running unopposed in the general election, set for Nov. 12. After Tuesday, he should find out who his Republican opponent will be in the race.
If there’s a runoff in the Republican primary, it will be held on August 27.
The six Republican primary candidates include:
