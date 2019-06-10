Troy University to add third doctoral program

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University will soon offer a new doctoral program, university officials announced on Monday.
The Alabama Commission of Higher Education approved Troy to offer a Ph.D. in Global Leadership. It joins the university’s current ACHE approved programs, the Doctor of Nursing Practice and the Doctor of Philosophy in Sport Management.
One of the biggest positives of the program, especially for working professionals, is that the degree can be completed online.
Troy University Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins said Troy’s role as an international university inspired the development of the new doctoral program.
“This Ph.D. is a response to a need for leadership with an international perspective in diverse areas-- education, the military, business and the non-profit sector,” Hawkins said. “A key feature of this program is a mentorship component where students will learn from a leader with experience in their field.”
The program’s goal is to help students develop a variety of leadership skills and competencies, according to the university. There will be core requirements that each student will have to complete, along with choosing a specialization in one of the following areas: Public Administration, Organizational Leadership, Strategic Communication, Educational Leadership and Administration or Higher Education.
Dr. Lance Tatum, Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, said alumni have been interested in Troy developing this type of graduate program for years, and he is excited that it will now be available.
The university said the program will be unique in the state of Alabama as it is designed to develop leaders from diverse backgrounds and encourages students to pursue international internships.
Dr. Dionne Rosser-Mims, Dean of the College of Education, said this program is an incredible opportunity for students in her college.
“We will be preparing individuals to lead organizations across a variety of disciplines, and to communicate effectively with diverse teams across cultural lines," Rosser-Mims said. “We want students to understand leadership from a global perspective.”
The program will need final approval from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, but is slated to begin with the fall semester of 2020.
