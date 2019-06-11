Affidavit: Woman admits to starting fire after reaching ‘breaking point’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman is facing charges after Montgomery fire officials say she was captured on surveillance cameras setting a house on fire.
Crystal Hinson, 34, is charged with arson second degree.
The charges are related to a house fire which happened Friday in the 5700 block of Hyde Park Drive. Capt. Jason Cupps says when firefighters arrived at the home around 4:28 p.m. smoke and flames could be seen. Inside they found multiple small fires in several rooms of the home.
After the fire was extinguished, Cupps says security camera footage led investigators to determine that the fire was set intentionally. Hinson was later determined to be a suspect.
Cupps says Hinson was taken into custody and interviewed where she confessed to starting the fire.
According to the arrest affidavit, Hinson told investigators she had reached a “breaking point.” Hinson told investigators she and the homeowner had been in a dating relationship and that he had been both physically and mentally abusive. On the day of the fire, Hinson says she found other women’s clothes inside the home and “lost it.”
Hinson was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where she has since bonded out.
