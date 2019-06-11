Auburn baseball to open College World Series against Miss. State

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn baseball team will be facing a familiar foe when they open play at the College World Series Sunday.
The double-elimination tournament kicks off on Saturday, but the Tigers are scheduled to take on Southeastern Conference opponent Mississippi State on ESPN2 at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Auburn and Mississippi State played a regular season series in Starkville in March, with the Bulldogs taking two of three. The Tigers will be looking to avenge that series loss when they take the field in Omaha for the first time since 1997.
Auburn is advancing to the CWS after taking two of three from North Carolina in the Chapel Hill Super Regional last weekend. The weekend prior, they swept through the Atlanta Regional, which included two wins over the host team Georgia Tech.
It’s not just Auburn and Mississippi State representing the SEC. Vanderbilt and Arkansas are also part of the field of eight in Omaha, meaning the SEC represents half the teams playing in the CWS.
Last season Auburn was one win away from the CWS before a heartbreaking loss in the Super Regional round to Florida.
Auburn head coach Butch Thompson said he is proud of the way his team has responded to adversity all year long.
“I’m proud of every player that’s ever put on an Auburn uniform," said Thompson. “A special group of guys who hung in there like crazy and I’m proud of them.”
This is Auburn’s fifth appearance at the CWS. The Bulldogs are making back-to-back trips to Omaha for the first time since 1998 and their 11th appearance overall.
