BBB: Scammers using political robocalls to get your money

So, what should you do? First off, if you don’t recognize a number just let it go to your voicemail. Next, if you listen to one of these messages and they ask you to “press 1” or “press 2” for more options, don’t do it. This lets scammers know they have a live caller on the line. Also, never wire to someone unless you know them. Once you wire someone the money it’s as good as gone.