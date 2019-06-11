Biscuits sweep Southern League Player, Pitcher of the Week

This season, the righty McWilliams has hurled 62.2 innings and registered a 2.01 earned run average, good enough for fourth in the league. He owns a 4-2 record and is 2-1 in his last five outings, which includes a stretch of three outings where he has not allowed a run. In his last five outings, he owns a 0.74 ERA in 34.1 innings.