Biscuits sweep Southern League Player, Pitcher of the Week

MARIETTA, Ga. (WSFA) - It’s no secret that the Montgomery Biscuits are on a roll. At 39-25, the Biscuits already have their best first half record in team history and we still have six games remaining. Last week, the Southern League All-Star rosters were announced and seven Biscuits were named to the North team.
The accolades continue to roll in as the Southern League Player and Pitcher of the Week were announced. For the week of June 3-9, Montgomery’s Kevin Padlo and Sam McWilliams swept the awards for the Butter and Blue.
The Biscuits played seven games last week and Padlo reached base in all seven of them on his way to batting a scorching .450 with eight RBIs coming on nine hits. He led all Southern League hitters in OPS with a 1.686 mark and 22 total bases.
On the season, Padlo is top 10 in all the Southern League in doubles (13, T-7th) and walks (30, T-5th).
McWilliams is already having himself an impressive season and being honored as the Southern League Pitcher of the Week just adds to that. The recently-named Southern League All-Star started two games last week, registering one win and a no-decision. In 15 innings, he allowed 0 earned runs while striking out 11 total batters. The Biscuits won both games he started.
This season, the righty McWilliams has hurled 62.2 innings and registered a 2.01 earned run average, good enough for fourth in the league. He owns a 4-2 record and is 2-1 in his last five outings, which includes a stretch of three outings where he has not allowed a run. In his last five outings, he owns a 0.74 ERA in 34.1 innings.
The Biscuits increased their division lead to 3.5 games as they went 6-1, winning four straight against Tennessee Smokies and winning two of three over the weekend against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. The Butter and Blue wrapped their recent series up against the Jumbo Shrimp by taking three of the five games.
