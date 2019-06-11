HBO releases preview of Bryan Stevenson documentary

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - HBO has released a preview for its upcoming documentary, “True Justice" Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality." The film chronicles Stevenson’s human struggle to create a greater fairness in the U.S. justice system.
The documentary is told primarily in Stevenson’s own words as he shares his experience with a criminal justice system that he says, “treats you better if you’re rich and guilty than if you’re poor and innocent.” The documentary also includes candid interviews with associates, close family members and clients.
The documentary will focus on Stevenson’s life and career - especially the criminal justice system - and track the interwoven histories of slavery, lynching, segregation and mass incarceration.
The documentary comes more than a year after Stevenson, the founder and executive director of the Montgomery-based Equal Justice Initiative, or EJI, opened the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, also known as the National Lynching Memorial.
Six-time Emmy-winner Peter Kunhardt (HBO’s Emmy-winning Jim: The James Foley Story) executive produces and directs; Emmy-winners Teddy Kunhardt and George Kunhardt produce and direct the feature.
The documentary premiers on June 26 at 8 p.m. on HBO.
