3, including child, killed in Covington County crash

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three people, including an 8-year-old, were killed in a crash in Covington County Monday afternoon.
According to ALEA Sgt. Drew Brooks, the two-vehicle crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. on AL-55 near the 40 mile marker. Joseph Cameron Worley, 18, of Red Level, was killed when the Chevrolet Camaro he was driving entered the opposing southbound lane and hit a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder.
Brooks said both Worley and the 8-year-old, a passenger in the Nissan, died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. An adult passenger in the Nissan, 35-year-old Landie Romulus, died at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola as a result of injuries she sustained during the crash.
A 3-year-old in the Nissan was flown with Romulus to Sacred Heart Hospital. The driver of the Nissan and an 11-year-old were taken to a local hospital then airlifted to Sacred Heart as well.
Brooks said speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash. Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.
