Man arrested in shooting at Troy restaurant

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Troy man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured two.
According to Troy Police Chief Randall Barr, 26-year-old Alex Ladarius White has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting that happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday at a restaurant in the 100 block of U.S. 231 North.
Barr said one victim, a 22-year-old man, was hit multiple times in the lower leg after several rounds were fired into the vehicle he was sitting in. He was taken to Troy Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, then he was taken to a Montgomery hospital for further treatment.
A second victim, a 23-year-old man, was grazed across his stomach and sustained minor injuries. He did not immediately seek medical treatment.
According to police, White and the 22-year-old victim argued at another location before the shooting. White was taken to the Pike County Jail where his bond was set at $100,000.
Police ask that anyone with information in this case call 334-566-0500 or call the secret witness line at 334-566-5555.
