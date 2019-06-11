Mazda Toyota to name assembly lines Apollo and Discovery to honor Huntsville history

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As a tribute to Huntsville’s leadership role with the U.S. space program, Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, U.S.A., Inc. (MTM) will name its two assembly lines Apollo and Discovery, respectively.
Apollo was the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) program that resulted in 12 American astronauts walking on the moon. Discovery also launched the Hubble Space Telescope into orbit and was the first American Spacecraft piloted by a woman, Eileen Collins.
“The scores of brilliant men and women who worked tirelessly to further mankind’s progress and exploration into the unknown gives our team motivation to add to the Rocket City’s history as a producer of world-class vehicles,” said Mark Brazeal, vice president for administration at MTM.
Construction of the MTM plant remains on schedule, with the start of production expected to begin in 2021. Up to 4,000 new jobs will be created and hiring is underway. In August 2017, Toyota and Mazda announced a collaboration to establish MTM, a $1.6 billion joint venture that will assemble up to 300,000 vehicles annually.
Individuals interested in working for MTM can search and apply for jobs online at Mazda Toyota.
