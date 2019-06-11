Montgomery man charged in deadly shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been arrested in the shooting death of 45-year-old Cedric Hubbard.
According to Sgt. David Hicks, the Montgomery Police Department has charged Kendal Johnson, 26, with murder in a shooting in the 700 block of Capri Street on May 12. The victim, Hubbard, had sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital for treatment. On June 5, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.
An investigation determined Hubbard and Johnson knew each other and the shooting stemmed from an argument between the two. Johnson was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility following his arrest, where he was placed under a $150,000 bond.
