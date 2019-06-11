Mother of Dothan homicide suspect charged

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - The mother of a Dothan homicide suspect has been arrested and charged by Dothan police Tuesday.
The department charged Tiffany Robbin Rowell with conspiracy to commit murder due to her alleged involvement in the Sunday death of 23-year-old Akheem Benjamin Hall.
Police say Rowell, 39, was involved in an altercation with Hall earlier that day. According to police, Rowell played a role in her son, Tayshawn Malik Stevenson, going to Naomi Drive, where the incident happened, and shooting Hall.
The Dothan Police Department is looking for Stevenson. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 334-615-3000 or CrimeStoppers at 334-793-7000.
