Suspect captured after overnight manhunt in JeffCo

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - ALEA confirms a suspect is in custody for shooting at a Birmingham police officer Monday night.
The suspect was taken into custody by the Argo Police Department in the 6500 block of Will Keith Road, according to Birmingham police Sgt. Johnny Williams. ALEA says there was no incident during the arrest.
Birmingham police and Jefferson County deputies were searching for the suspect late Monday night well into Tuesday morning after the suspect led police on a case.
The manhunt took place near Old Springville Rd. and McIntrye Rd., where the suspect crashed his vehicle following a chase.
The incident started just before 10 p.m. in the 700 block of Georgia Road when officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The suspect did not stop and fired multiple rounds toward the officer. The officer was not struck.
Police say the suspect’s vehicle struck multiple vehicles before losing control at McIntrye Road and Old Springville Road. The suspect fled into a wooded area and is believed to still be in that area.
One officer was taken to an area hospital as a precaution. He is in good conditions, authorities say.
