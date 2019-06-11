Phenix City police investigating second overnight drive by shooting, none injured

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City police are currently investigating a second drive by shooting that occurred overnight.
At approximately 1:25 a.m. on June 11, unknown occupants in an unknown vehicle fired multiple shots into a residence in the 1600 block of 13th St.
No injuries were reported in connection to this incident.
The Phenix City Police Department says the two incidents are not related to one another.
Anyone with information on the 13th St. shooting is asked to contact PCPD at (334) 298-0611.
