Pike Road Fire Department looks to create community connection, recruit

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - The Pike Road Fire Department is opening its doors for an Open House Tuesday evening.
The event has two goals. One is to provide an opportunity for members of the community to meet members of the fire department, and get a hands-on experience with the fire department's equipment.
The other goal of the Open House is to recruit future members to the Pike Road Fire Department. About 70 percent of fire departments nationally are staffed by volunteers, like Pike Road, and volunteer fire departments across the country are struggling to maintain membership.
The Pike Road Fire Department’s Open House will be held at Station 2 at the entrance to the Bridlebrook Farms neighborhood from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. It will hold another open house next Tuesday, June 18th, at Station 5 near the entrance to the Waters at the same time.
