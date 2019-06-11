Police: Woman shot through screen door of Montgomery home

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -Police are investigating after a shooting at a Montgomery home Monday night.
According to Sgt. David Hicks the shooting happened in the 3500 block of Honeysuckle Road around 5:30 p.m. The woman told officers she opened her front door after hearing rustling sounds, and she saw what appeared to be three male juveniles opening her screen door.
The woman says she was injured when one of the three suspects shot her through the screen door before running away. Hicks says the woman was treated at the scene before being transported to an area hospital.
Police say no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.