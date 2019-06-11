Popular ‘Pay Your Age’ event is returning to a Build-A-Bear Workshop location near you

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Build-A-Bear Workshop’s chaotic “Pay Your Age” sweepstakes is returning for the second year in a row, but there is a catch this time around.
To avoid similar problems that were caused during last year’s promotion, Build-A-Bear Workshop is offering a limited amount of tickets that can be redeemed for a stuffed toy that costs the age of the recipient.
The lottery to receive a ticket for a “Pay Your Age” bear ends June 16.
Children aged 1 day to 23 months will pay $1. Participants who are older than 24 months will pay their age in dollars, with a cap set at $29.
More than 200,000 customers around the world are expected to receive a ticket that can be used June 24 through June 28.
The company hopes that the sweepstakes will eliminate the long lines and safety concerns that arose during last year’s inaugural promotion.
“We have implemented many measures to ensure the best possible Guest experience with minimal wait times, but we do expect higher than normal traffic at the Workshop during this period,” the company posted on its website.
Each sweepstakes ticket can be redeemed for up to two people to pay their age for a new stuffed toy.
